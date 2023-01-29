Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 29, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua clarified that the latest order on licensing bars and restaurants was meant to fight illicit brew.

This follows public backlash by hustlers who accused Gachagua of trying to render them jobless with his one bar per town order.

Speaking in Nairobi, Gachagua maintained that he only wanted the industry to curb illicit brew that had affected many youths adding that the media misquoted him.

He maintained that licenced businesses would not be harassed in the process.

“Our officers will fight illicit brew. Not licenced businesses. What we have asked the governors is to reconsider the bars and restaurants that are operating 24 hours. Let the time be reduced.”

“Our work is to help businesses to thrive,” he stated.

He suggested that entertainment joints operating for 24 hours to be issued bar licenses only.

“Let the others operate as bars. So that people can drink until 11 pm so that people can go back home, relax and get back to work the following day when they are fresh,” he stated.

Earlier, the DP had urged the governors to only license one bar and restaurant per town.

He was criticised by some politicians who argued that the majority of Kenyans would lose jobs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.