Friday, 13 January 2023 – David Munyui Njeri, the man who sent distressing messages after he was hijacked and put in his car boot has been found.

The young man was found on Friday, January 13, at Kangemi near a dumpsite where he had been left after being drugged.

He recorded a statement at Kabete Police Station and was taken to hospital for medical checkups.

Munyui’s family had raised the alarm on social media and urged well-wishers to help them in the search.

