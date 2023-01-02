Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, 02 January 2023 – More than a year after her split from ex-husband Kody Brown, “Sister Wives” star Christine Brown has opened up on the kind of man she now wants.

Speaking during Sunday’s episode of “Sister Wives: One on One”, Christine said she wants “someone who treats women well”.

Though she did not elaborate further on what she wants in a partner, she, however, disclosed who her celebrity crush was.

Christine said;

“Shemar Moore. Definitely, I’m blushing.

“That man’s beautiful. Hmm. You’re not throwing him out of your bed.”

In November 2021, Christine announced that she was leaving her polygamist family with Kody, 53, ending their 25-year “spiritual union.”

Kody on his own part, said Christine’s decision to leave came with a “great deal of sadness,” however, the father of 18 said he and her would “remain committed parents” to their six children.

Kody is now down to only one wife, as Meri, 51, and Janelle, 53, both announced this year that they were ending their polygamist relationship with him as well.