Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Seasoned KTN Swahili anchor Zubeidah Kananu has cut off her 20-year-old locs in the honor of her late mother who died last year.

She shared a video at a salon looking in the mirror as the big chop happened.

Zubeidah said it has been hard to accept that her mother has passed on.

She has been living in denial since her death last year in December.

‘’It has been more than a month since I lost my mum, I haven’t been able to let go, told myself that she’s still alive, and that’s what I still want to believe. It’s not right, I’ve been told, I should let her rest, I agree, but it’s not easy. I put a brave face, but the pain I’m in is immense,’’ she wrote.

Zubeidah said her mother was her best friend and her confidant, adding that it will take time for her to heal.

‘’She was not only my mum, but also my best friend, my confidant, my pillar, my birthday-mate, my everything. I know healing takes time, I won’t rush, I’ll take a day at a time and put my faith in God. My restorer, my redeemer, Abba father. He’ll get me out of this, that I know,’’ she added.

Zubeidah’s decision to shave her dreadlocks comes amid reports that her marriage has also crumbled.

It is alleged her husband eloped with an upcoming city model.

Perhaps she shaved her dreadlocks to forget the bad memories.

Below is a video that she posted getting rid of her dreadlocks.

