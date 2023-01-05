Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has ruled out any possibility of supporting ODM Leader Raila Odinga for presidency ever again.

This is after Raila dropped the clearest hint that he will give a sixth stab at the presidency in 2027.

The former Prime Minister ruled out retiring from active politics even after losing the presidency to William Ruto, in what analysts say will complicate Kalonzo Musyoka’s State House bid.

“When my time to retire from politics comes, I will peacefully exit the stage. There shouldn’t be any discussion about that. Our focus now should be reforming the politics of this country so that democracy may thrive,” he said.

However, speaking during an interview yesterday, Kalonzo said he will not back Raila Odinga’s sixth stab at the presidency should he vie in 2027.

According to him, 2027 is his time, and he will never support anyone else other than himself for the presidency.

“In the event, we are still around and God willing and my party nominates me to run, I will run as I have never run before,” Kalonzo said.

On why he supported Raila for the third time despite having said that he will be the most stupid person to support the former Prime Minister, the Wiper leader said he was vindicated to support the ODM party leader.

The former Vice president further said that he is now a wiser man adding that he supported Raila’s 2022 presidential bid because he was a fool then.

“The fool in me ended up supporting Raila for the third time but that fool is wiser now than he was then. I am not a fool, it took some painful introspection that Kenyans will remember,” he added.

