Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Jamie Lynn Spears has given an insight on what it feels like being the sister of singer, Britney Spears.

Speaking during a Fox reality show’s premiere on Wednesday, January 4, Jamie revealed that she has always struggled with self-esteem.

He said;

“Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young.

“I’m so proud of her, love her to death, but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself.”

Jamie Lynn elaborated in a confessional that while she is “extremely proud” of Britney’s success, she yearns to have her “own identity” and “be seen as [her] own person” rather than living in the pop superstar’s shadow. “I struggle with self-esteem all the time,” she admitted.

The Spears sisters have had a turbulent relationship in recent years, with Britney, 41, claiming Jamie Lynn, 31, failed to help her break free from the conservatorship that their father, Jamie Spears, put the “Toxic” singer under in February 2008.

After a Los Angeles judge terminated the legal arrangement in November 2021, Britney turned to social media to call out her family for barring her from making her own decisions for 13 years.