Thursday, January 19, 2023 – The wife of the businessman whose Nissan X-trail plunged into a dam in Juja says she never suspected her husband was involved in an extra-marital affair.

Speaking to the press, Sarah Kiiru said she is saddened and shocked by her husband’s death.

The mother of one said they did not have trouble in their marriage but regrets that her husband did not have to die in such a situation.

She feels his death could have been avoided.

“We have one child with him and it’s unfortunate on how he met his death. He could have avoided it,’’ she said.

She was informed about her husband’s death by a friend.

The friend who knows her husband’s car registration number told her that it had plunged into a dam and it was being reported on social media that he was with a woman in a compromising situation.

Before she learnt her husband was dead, she had tried to reach out to him on phone in vain.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.