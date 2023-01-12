Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 12, 2023 – Former Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri, has blamed Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika for his loss during the August 9, 2022, General Election.

In an interview with K24 TV on Thursday, Kimani, who was vying for the seat using United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, said Kihika, who was vying for the governor seat using the same party, was instead supporting his competitor Irene Njoki who was vying on Jubilee Party ticket.

Ngunjiri and Kihika had a frosty relationship towards the August General Election, with both accusing each other of working with opponents.

Further, Ngunjiri urged Kenyans to shun the tradition of voting along party lines and instead embrace independent candidates in future elections.

“That is why you are seeing more independent candidates, the number is going to be higher because the issue of the party is a big problem.

“Many people will go independent because they do not want to fight,” he stated.

“The same woman who was nominated to vie as a governor joined my rival and worked underground fighting me, what is the use of being in that party,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.