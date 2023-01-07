Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, January 7, 2023 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has once again spoken about his retirement, which his opponents, especially from President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza, have been pushing for.

Speaking in Mombasa during the review of the August 9th General Election in which he lost to President William Ruto, Raila made it clear that he will only retire from politics at the right time and when he wants to.

He asserted that he would retire at his will, and did not require anyone to dictate when to leave the political scene.

He reminded his detractors that he knows the way to his home and don’t need direction from anyone, and when the time comes, he will go home.

“I know the way to Bondo, I do not need anyone to give me directions on how to get there,” he stated.

The former Prime Minister vowed to continue doing what he does, saying he has a lot of work to do than to concern himself with matters retirement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST