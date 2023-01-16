Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 January 2023 – Daddy Freeze has told his followers that there is no blessing in giving your rich parents money.

The media personality explained that he has never given his mother money before, because she has a successful career and her own money.

His mother is the Vice Chancellor of a private university.

He recounted how his mother once returned money to a politician after the money was dropped for her, with her personal assistant.

Freeze added that people who can’t understand his stance are those who have made money their “god” and poverty their “sibling”.

