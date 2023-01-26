Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 January 2023 – Ghanaian highlife musician Ernest Owoahene, better known as Nana Acheampong, has said that he has never cheated on his wife all through their 30-year marriage.

He explained that he has experienced peace and tranquility just by being faithful.

He said in an interview with Kofi TV: “I have never cheated on my wife. God doesn’t like that, so I don’t do that.

“For many years now, we have been married for 30 years now and I haven’t done that.

“When you stop doing those things, it gives you peace and progress.

“This business of ours is saddled with so much promiscuity so if you don’t control you might not like how it will end.”

He said he lived a wild life when he was in his youth but dropped all that when he got married.

“When I was young, fine, but as I grew older, I stopped all those habits,” he said.

Nana Acheampong is married to Miriam Acheampong and their union is blessed with multiple kids, including singer Gyakie, whose real name is Jacqueline Acheampong.