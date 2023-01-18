Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula recounted the events of the chaotic August 15th at Bomas of Kenya before William Ruto was declared the winner of the presidential contest.

Speaking at State House yesterday when President William Ruto held a meeting with chairpersons and Commissioners of Independent offices and Commissions, Wetangula revealed that he bumped into IEBC Commissioner Abdi Guliye wailing in Wafula Chebukati’s Bomas office.

He stated that Guliye was sobbing while writhing in excruciating pain after being assaulted by Raila Odinga’s goons at Bomas of Kenya on August 15.

However, the former Bungoma Senator regretted that Guliye’s attackers are still roaming freely.

“I walked into your office (Chebukati’s) after the commotion and I found professor Guliye, a professor, an adult, a commissioner crying with both his legs bleeding profusely having been viciously physically assaulted on the podium,” Wetang’ula recalled.

“What is surprising, the AG (Attorney General) is that all those goons who caused mayhem and were caught on CCTV, none has been brought to justice.”

The Speaker, while hailing Chebukati and his two commissioners – Guliye and Boya Molu – said they set the bar higher because of their rare courage.

Saying that the country has previously rewarded people who do not deserve rewards, Wetang’ula said the outgoing IEBC chairperson “deserves more rewards than anybody else.’

“It is not the best way of fighting impunity because we all saw them(goons), we saw who boxed Chebukati, we saw who knocked down Guliye, we saw who tried to snatch documents from Molu,” he said.

Chebukati, Molu, and Guliye were attacked inside the Bomas of Kenya auditorium on August 15 as chaos erupted moments before Ruto was declared the winner of last year’s presidential election.

On Monday, Guliye and Molu revealed that they escaped from the country for three days as they feared for their lives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.