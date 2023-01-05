Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 5, 2023 – President William Ruto has revealed why he fired former Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti.

On September 27, 2022, Ruto surprised Kenyans when he announced that DCI boss, George Kinoti, had resigned.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during an omnibus interview with leading TV stations on Wednesday night, President Ruto revealed that he fired the DCI boss due to a rise in police killings and forced disappearances in the country.

According to the president, there was a container at a Kilimani Police Station in Nairobi where some Kenyans were being slaughtered like animals before their bodies were dumped across the country.

The Head of state further said that people will be held accountable for the mysterious killings that took place in the country.

President William Ruto said that he has instructed the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate and also bring to book those involved in the macabre killings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.