Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 30, 2023 – Psychologist and member of the British Psychological Society, Oyinkansola Alabi, has said she does not belong to any religion.

“I don’t belong to any RELIGION because religion is a CULT,” she said in a Facebook post on Monday, January 30.

“A cult followership that suspends thinking, and encourages hatred, control & manipulation. What I belong to is a Kingdom. The Kingdom of God where love is the message, method, and miracle. Namaste.”