Monday, 23 January 2023 – A 41-year-old man committed suicide in Meru County on Saturday night after his elderly woman lover declined to open the door for him.

The deceased man, identified as David Mbijiwe, reportedly hanged himself behind his lover’s homestead.

He then left a suicide note blaming his lover for his action.

He said he could not live without her.

“Ntinyari you are the reason why I have decided to kill myself because I cannot live without you now look for my body in a tree near the road,” read part of the suicide note.

According to neighbours, David was being ‘kept’ by the woman, who is way far older than him.

He was living in her house for a couple of months before taking his life.

She declined to open the door for him after he arrived home late at night.

“They have been together despite their age difference. We were shocked to wake up to the sad news,” said one of the neighbours.

North Imenti Police boss Ezekiel Chepkwony confirmed the incident and said the body was discovered dangling from a tree and a suicide note recovered.

He advised couples to embrace dialogue to solve issues related to relationships instead of turning to suicide or murder.

