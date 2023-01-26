Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 26, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman and adviser, Prof Makau Mutua, has affirmed that he does not recognize President William Ruto as the country’s president.

In a post he shared on social media on Wednesday, Makau, who is a former Dean at SUNY Buffalo Law School in New York insisted that he never saw himself acknowledging Ruto as the Head of State.

“As a matter of my freedom of conscience and thought, I can’t accept, or recognize, William Samoei Ruto as President of Kenya. I can’t and won’t,” Makau wrote on his Twitter page.

Mutua’s remarks came a day after Raila vowed not to recognise Ruto, citing that he was in office illegally.

Raila who spoke at a rally at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi demanded that the Kenya Kwanza government resign, arguing that it had neither the mandate of the people nor the ability to govern.

Raila also noted that he did not agree with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) which declared Ruto the winner of the August election and the Supreme Court, which upheld the election.

Raila said the two institutions had been hijacked by cartels.

The Kenyan DAILY POST