Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – A woman accused of threatening an Indian businessman that she will reveal their secret affair to his wife appeared before Kibera senior resident magistrate William Tulel and pleaded guilty to cyberbullying.

According to the charge sheet, Linet Najala Wafula committed the offense on January 10.

She is accused of sending the said texts to businessman Halai Tushar Ramji about their relationship that ended in 2019.

She threatened to send the messages to the complainant’s wife which the prosecution said were humiliating and could break his family.

“The two of you had an affair that ended in 2019 and the complainant had blocked you, yet you used a different number to send the messages that were humiliating,” the court heard.

She even visited the man at his working place.

On her part, the accused person pleaded with the court to forgive her.

She said she was remorseful and never knew the seriousness of the offense.

“I urge the court to forgive me, I am very sorry to the court and the complainant, I regret my action,” she told the court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.