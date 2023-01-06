Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 6, 2023 – President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to be patient as the Kenya Kwanza government works to bring down the cost of maize flour.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, the Head of State admitted that the cost of living was frustrating Kenyans.

However, he said Kenyans should know that the cost of maize floor has gone down in the few months he has been in office as compared to what his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta left.

“A packet of a 2-kg bag of maize flour costs Sh190 today compared to Sh230 a few months ago,” President Ruto said.

At the same time, Ruto blasted the Opposition, saying Raila Odinga won the August 9, elections, the current price of unga would be more than KSh 300.

“If the election had gone differently, unga would probably be KSh 300 at this time,” Ruto said.

President Ruto further defended his decision to end food subsidies which had been initiated by ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying the plan was not benefiting the vulnerable.

According to Ruto, Uhuru’s plan to subsidize food and fuel was politically motivated to benefit a few middlemen.

Nonetheless, he promised to deal with the high cost of unga conclusively, adding that it is only through production that the country can arrest high food prices.

