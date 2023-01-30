Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 30 January 2023 – Seasoned media personality Betty Kyallo has publicly declared that she is ripe for marriage again, five years after she divorced Dennis Okari.

Betty said that she was inspired to remarry after watching how Sauti Sol singer Bien and his wife Chiki are enjoying their marriage.

She commented on a video of Chiki dancing with Bien on stage and admired the bond between them, adding that she is willing to take a second stab at marriage.

“I am willing to get married if this is it,’’ she commented on the video.

Betty Kyallo parted ways with her ex-husband Dennis Okari after only six months into their marriage.

Okari and Betty dated for six long years before they got married, but when they finally got hitched, things quickly went south.

Infidelity was reportedly the cause of their breakup.

Betty cheated with Hassan Joho and when her ex-husband Okari found out, he divorced her immediately.

The mother of one opened up about the divorce while speaking on her reality show ‘Kyallo Kulture’.

“I can’t believe how things went. It was such a nice relationship and very light. We had a special relationship. The wedding was huge and I didn’t think we knew what we were getting ourselves in,” Betty said.

“We would post a lot of things when we were on honeymoons and life continued. Things started coming up immediately after our honeymoon. One thing after another with the family, and after some time, I started feeling like that was not the life I signed up for, and we started having issues. And after some time, I decided this is not working,” she recounted.

She said the divorce changed how she views marriage, vowing never to walk down the aisle again.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.