Friday, January 20, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has said he is worried about the mental status of Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni.

In an interview with NTV on Thursday, Mudavadi said he was shocked to see Kioni tabling unsubstantiated claims regarding the outcome of the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

Kioni, in a presser, said he has received a dossier from an IEBC insider who claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the last election with 8.1 million votes and President William Ruto came second with 5.9 million votes.

“We have seen that 59% of the constituencies cannot be verified with absolute certainty. What can be verified is that Raila Odinga won the elections with 8, 170,355 votes representing 57.53% of the votes cast. Ruto got 5, 915, 973 votes representing 41.66%,” Kioni stated.

Reacting to Kioni’s claim, Mudavadi, who had Kioni as his presidential running mate in the 2013 election, stated that he is worried about the mental status of the former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament.

“The person who worries me is Jeremiah Kioni. This is not the Jeremiah Kioni I used to know. Mudavadi said.

