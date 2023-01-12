Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 January 2023 – A Ugandan student, Martha, has taken to Twitter to share photos showing how termites destroyed her room in school within three months.

Martha, who is devastated over the incident, said she had been at home for three months as schools were shut to curb the spread of Ebola.

“Some situations are so triggering, you start piling up every single thing then cry, cry, cry,” she tweeted.

Look