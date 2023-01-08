Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 08 January 2023 – A young lady, who identified herself as Ngozi Blessing, has left a disturbing post on Facebook.

In the post made on a Christian Facebook group on Saturday, January 7, 2023, Ngozi said she is going through challenges and thinking of selling her soul to the devil.

“Am thinking of selling my soul to the devil. These challenges I am facing are more than enough.” she wrote.

Meanwhile, some people in the group have rallied around her, offering words of encouragement.