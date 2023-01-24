Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has said he is ready to work with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who has already started a revolution to oust President William Ruto.

During a rally at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi on Monday, Raila Odinga, who emerged second in the last year’s presidential election, claimed he won the election and declared that he doesn’t recognize Ruto’s presidency.

Speaking on Tuesday, Sakaja said he is ready to work with Raila Odinga, who appears to have started a rebellion against Ruto’s government.

“I have no apologies for working with Raila Odinga. And I have no apologies for working with William Ruto. In fact, on the day that Raila and Ruto will have a sit-down, I am the one who will facilitate that,” Sakaja said.

The super governor further stated that he will work with all leaders since Nairobi county belongs to everyone.

“Nairobi is not home to any particular community or political party. So, just like the President, Raila should also be respected,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.