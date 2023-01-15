Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 15, 2023 – Anerlisa Muigai has warned her ex-husband Ben Pol to stop using her name to chase clout.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the flamboyant heiress said that Ben Pol keeps mentioning her in interviews to revive his failed music career.

According to Anerlisa, she has been trying to avoid discussing him in public after they separated but he keeps on provoking her.

She put it clear that they will never get back together after their messy breakup and advised Pol to move on.

‘’Just to make something clear to Ben, it has been two years since we separated. I am not your wife and clearly not your friend. Move on and stop hoping we will get back together. It will never happen,’’ she wrote.

She further advised Ben Pol to find something else to do if his music career has failed instead of using her name to market his songs.

See screenshots of her IG stories.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.