Thursday, 26 January 2023 – Gospel singer Justina Syokau has angrily reacted to claims of being one of those spreading gonorrhea which has struck Nairobi and taken it by storm.

Addressing the allegation of spreading the Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) on Facebook Live, Justina wondered why some people are alleging she is a super spreader.

She said;

Let’s address this once and for all. Some people said I brought gonorrhea to Kenya or I brought this super gonorrhea. Let me know from the comment section as you understand and as you know. Tell me what is super gonorrhea, tell me what it is. Because I feel so angry I am very angry. I have never felt the way I am feeling

Those people who say I brought gonorrhea to Kenya, mushare this broadcast to reach them. Tell me how I am spreading the gonorrhea and how I have become the blame of gonorrhea in Kenya.

Nothing annoys me like someone talking to me gonorrhea, you know what gonorrhea is? Tell me what gonorrhea is, tell me it’s been found to come, why are people talking like that about my song. Somebody is talking about gonorrhea in my song. How can you say I sang and brought gonorrhea.

Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) announced the outbreak of super gonorrhea in Nairobi earlier this year.

According to the KEMRI report, the drug-resistant gonorrhea was isolated from a sample taken from one of the 24 sex workers in Nairobi last year.