Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, January 1, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has cleared the air over his relationship with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

For the last few days, Gachagua and Sakaja have been engaged in a war of words over the governor’s plan of relocating Matatus out of Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

But speaking in Gikomba on Friday, Sakaja denied he is on a collision path with Gachagua, saying he would never go against his bosses – that is the DP and the president.

Sakaja further asked leaders sowing what he termed as seeds of hate between him and the DP to stop immediately.

“Na naambia watu wangu. Nimeona kwa mtandao watu wakisema wameanza kujibizana. Mimi siwezi bishana na mdosi wangu. Msijaribu kuleta hapo chuki.

“Hakuna. Ati sijui Sakaja amesema Nairobi si Mathira. Wacheni hiyo maneno. Mimi sijasema kitu kama hiyo (And I tell my people. I have seen on the internet people saying that they have started arguing with each other. I cannot argue with my boss. Don’t try to bring hatred there. I have not said anything like that),” Sakaja said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.