Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has vowed to crack the whip on the Azimio politicians before resuming his roles assigned to him by President William Ruto.

This follows the protest rally by Azimio at Kamukunji Grounds over the 2022 presidential results after new information emerged that Raila Odinga won the election.

Speaking during a church service at Kerugoya stadium, Kirinyaga County, Gachagua told Ruto to leave Raila Odinga and his minions to him, saying he will deal with them firmly and squarely.

He noted that Raila’s medicine is a son of Mau Mau, and being the one, he will teach the Azimio leader a lesson or two never to mess with the president that has the full backing of sons and daughters of Mau Mau.

Gachagua vowed to protect Ruto from Raila to the last drop of his blood

“Go and look for those who were with you because our president is busy. You have looked for Jeffrey Smith as a whistleblower. What you’re doing is what you have done all these years.

“My duty as the Deputy President is to protect the leadership of President William Ruto. And no one will bother him under my watch,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.