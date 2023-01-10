Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – Nominated Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege, has reacted to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is not resigning as Azimio La Umoja Alliance chairman.

Last month, there were rumours that Uhuru was resigning as Azimio chairman to concentrate on the peace process in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But on Sunday, Raila said that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is in the coalition party to stay, drawing varied reactions from leaders allied to the political outfit.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege, however, said Raila‘s statement will lead to more confusion and called on the retired president to pronounce himself on the matter.

“When reports that Uhuru would resign popped up, many leaders started getting out of the Jubilee Party. Now Raila has talked and this will lead to more confusion,” said Chege, who is also a member of the Azimio Council.

“Unfortunately, Uhuru’s continued silence will hurt his party. He needs to break the ice and reorganise the party. He is silent to many leaders who sacrificed their political ambitions because of him.” Sabina added

