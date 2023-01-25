Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 25 January 2023 – A pretty Kenyan lady has taken to Tiktok to lament over the scarcity of husbands.
She is clocking 41 years old and despite her advanced age, she has not found a man to settle down with, let alone a boyfriend.
The distressed lady wondered why men don’t approach her despite her beauty.
She even wonders whether someone has bewitched her.
She hopes to get a husband before the year ends.
Her video has gone viral after it was widely shared on social media.
Watch…….
