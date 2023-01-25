Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 25 January 2023 – A pretty Kenyan lady has taken to Tiktok to lament over the scarcity of husbands.

She is clocking 41 years old and despite her advanced age, she has not found a man to settle down with, let alone a boyfriend.

The distressed lady wondered why men don’t approach her despite her beauty.

She even wonders whether someone has bewitched her.

She hopes to get a husband before the year ends.

Her video has gone viral after it was widely shared on social media.

Watch…….

The Kenyan DAILY POST.