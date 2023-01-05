Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 5, 2023 – President William Ruto has assured skeptical Kenyans that Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) are safe for human consumption.

Speaking during an interview at State House yesterday, Ruto revealed that he is a scientist himself and that GMOs are safe for Kenyans.

He castigated those who have opposed his plan to introduce genetically modified foods in the country, saying they are misleading Kenyans.

“Who told you GMO was unsafe, it is just less than one per cent GMO, our food is already GMO.”

“As the leader in this country I cannot oversee the consumption of bad food for Kenyans who elected me, he added.

“I am equally a scientist, and all scientists and universities in Kenya agree that GMOs have no issue, countries like South Africa, and America have 100% GMO.”

“Have you heard of anyone growing horns in South Africa, or developing extra limbs because of consuming GMOs?” he posed.

According to the president, the smear campaign on GMOs was just propaganda by detractors to prevent the country from producing enough food for its citizens.

Ruto stated that he intended to ensure that no Kenyan died of hunger again.

“My intention is to ensure we eradicate the high cost of living and solve the perennial issue of Kenyans dying of hunger 60 years after independence,” he observed.

“This is an indictment on us as leaders,” he added.

In October 2022, the government lifted a 10-year ban on the cultivation and importation of genetically modified crops.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.