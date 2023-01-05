Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta made a big mistake in 2018 by shaking hands with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

This was revealed by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who concurred with President William Ruto that Uhuru’s move killed the Opposition that should have held his government to account.

During an interview, the former Vice President said that there should not be a handshake like in the previous administration.

According to him, Ruto is right that there should be an official Opposition to put the government in check.

“Kuwa na official Opposition to put proper checks and balances kwa hii serikali, kwa hii mimi nakubaliana na Ruto. Hakuna mambo ya handshake,” Kalonzo stated.

His remarks come after Ruto responded to journalists concerning his proposal to create the office of the official opposition leader.

The president said that he had no power to change the Constitution, which was why he sent the amendment proposals to Parliament.

The Head of State further maintained that it has been his stand to have an official Opposition, and he was not looking to give anyone a job.

He added that the office of the official Opposition is an institution and not a person, maintaining that he wanted the government to be held accountable for its actions.

