Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

David Wills Ndaula, Apac District Police Commander

Friday, January 13, 2023 – A pregnant mother stricken by malaria and confined to a hospital bed for five days was caught red-handed by her husband having sex with a 24-year-old man in Apac District, Uganda.

The accused is said to have committed the offence at Apac Hospital when he accessed the female ward.

The suspect’s luck ran out when the woman’s husband, Mr Alex Okuta, went to check on her after she had spent five days at the hospital and caught them in the act.

Mr David Wills Ndaula, the Apac District police commander, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, January 12, 2023, said that a charge of causing public nuisance was slapped on the accused.

Ndaula told the Daily Monitor that the police have commenced investigations into the matter.

“We have preferred charges of causing public nuisance against the suspect, but we are still investigating and will update you at an appropriate time,” he added.

Mr Joseph Onuk, Apac Hospital’s administrator, regretted the incident that he believes could have been avoided in the first place.

“I put the blame on the husband of this woman,” he said, adding, “How can you send your wife to the hospital and you take long without checking on her? Some men always say that they are so busy. Somebody who is not busy will take away your wife.” he said.

The woman’s husband, a resident of Abwal “A” Village in Chegere Sub-county in Apac District, confirmed that his sick wife cheated on him.

“I made a surprise visit to the hospital to check on my wife then I found that man in bed with my pregnant wife,” he revealed, adding that his wife had been “admitted because she was suffering from malaria.