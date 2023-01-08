Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 8, 2023 – A young mother-of-five has died allegedly after she was beaten by her husband over a loaf of bread.

The deceased, identified as Ogochukwu Anene, was married to one Mr Ndubisi Wilson Uwadiegwu and their union was blessed with four sons and a daughter.

However, the union was allegedly plagued by domestic violence.

On the fateful day Ogochukwu died, she reportedly asked her husband to buy bread for the family and he said he had no money.

She then used her money to buy bread for the family.

Subsequently, Ndubuisi allegedly went into the kitchen and finished the whole bread.

When she confronted him for finishing the bread without keeping any for their children, he allegedly beat her up with his fists and a mirror.

She collapsed during the beating and died a few hours later.

Following her death, the husband has remained free and is allegedly planning to bury her without informing her people properly.

“Ogochukwu Anene was the senior prefect of Amenyi Girls’ Secondary School 2000 set. She was very intelligent.” a source said while lamenting her death.

Her death has sparked outrage and many who knew her have taken to Facebook to demand justice for the deceased.