Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 20 January 2023 -Two suspects masquerading as detectives were arrested last night after they raided an apartment at Kihunguro in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The duo who raided a house at Elim Shepherd apartment at around 1 am, had introduced themselves as detectives based at Pangani police station before residents became suspicious and raised alarm, attracting officers from Ruiru police station who rushed to the scene and restored order.

The swift response by the Ruiru-based officers caught the thugs by surprise as one of them attempted to fly from the 3rd floor of the apartment only to land on the apartment’s floor with a heavy thud seriously injuring his head.

Minutes after the residents made the all-important call, the deafening rumbling sound of the all-terrain police land cruiser was heard groaning from a Kilometre away vrooooom! ga ga ga ga ga! as its wheels crushed against the rocky road leading to the apartment with unrestrained enthusiasm.

The roaring sound of the recently acquired beast coupled with its headlights on full beam seemed to have terrified the thugs, who looked for an escape route with little success.

As the machine negotiated the last bend to the apartment’s gate with two recently graduated officers from Kiganjo hanging precariously at the back with their rifles carefully secured on their chests with a sling, one of the thugs pulled the James Bond stunt that backfired terribly, after he landed on all four against the ground and severely injured his head.

His beleaguered accomplice who clearly had no chance against the two dark, lanky, and mean-looking fresh constables of athletic height, surrendered immediately after handing over his fake pistol and fake police certificate of appointment.

Meanwhile, the corporal in-charge relaxed at the front passenger seat taking note of the good performance of his officers, as he updated control via police radio, of the duo’s successful arrest.

The suspect who sustained serious injuries was rushed to Ruiru Level 4 hospital for treatment as his accomplice identified as Robert Gitonga became a guest of the State at Ruiru police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.