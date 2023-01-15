Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 15, 2023 – Police officers from Kayole Police Station yesterday arrested 3 suspects in connection with a firearm.

The officers launched a sting operation working on intelligence that a man was looking for ammunition and was suspected to own a firearm.

The suspect was intercepted in Matopeni Area while aboard a motorcycle.

A quick search revealed an empty magazine in the suspect’s pocket leading to the arrest of both men.

After further interrogation, the officers made the third arrest of a suspect, who was to supply ammunition to the main suspect, and the recovery of a pistol in the first suspect’s house.

A further search of the house revealed a black plastic imitation firearm stashed in a shoe rack.

All the suspects are currently in police custody awaiting arraignment in court.

The National Police Service appreciates the support from members of the public through providing information that has led to the arrest of suspects and sustained efforts to rid the city of illegal firearms.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.