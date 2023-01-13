Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 13 January 2023 – A Kenyan nurse who does follow ups on HIV patients has narrated an incident where a 16-year-old girl who was born with the virus visited the clinic while heavily pregnant.

When she inquired from her how she became pregnant, the high school girl told the nurse that they had a party last year and after getting drunk, they had group sex.

She doesn’t even know who got her pregnant.

The party was attended by 30 teenagers.

How many teenagers got infected that day?

This is just shocking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.