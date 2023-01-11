Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – A young Kenyan lady called Wanene Kendi took to Twitter on Wednesday, to mourn her young son who passed away.

Posting a photo with her child, the young mother wrote:

“How do I say goodbye. Rest well son,”

