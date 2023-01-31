Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Detectives based in Karasani have nabbed a notorious robber from Dandora who has been on police radar.

The suspected criminal, identified as John Warui, has been causing mayhem in Dandora estate.

He was nabbed alongside two others as they were planning to sell stolen electronics at Githurai 44 estate.

A statement by the DCI said that they were on patrol within Kasarani when public members said that they had noticed the three men behaving suspiciously.

They were selling the electronics to traders who were in the business, but they did not manage to do so.

A search conducted in their car led to the recovery of forged number plate stickers, a bunch of master keys, a HP Laptop and assorted house-breaking tools.

Warui’s friends who saw his photo on DCI’s Facebook page were shocked to learn that he was a wanted criminal.

They thought he was a boda boda rider doing legit business.

A friend revealed that he regularly sent Warui to deliver goods, not knowing that he was engaging in criminal activities.

Below is a photo of the wanted robber.

