Ringtone flaunts his Runda house

Thursday, 26 January 2023 – Controversial gospel singer Ringtone Apoko was reportedly almost killed while trying to grab prime land in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi.

According to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, Ringtone encountered a ruthless mafia during his land-grabbing mission that flopped.

He was forced to run for his dear life after he was overpowered by the mafia.

The flamboyant singer has been grabbing land from old wazungus in exclusive suburbs like Karen and Runda.

He works in cahoots with rogue officials at the Ministry of Lands and cartels at City Hall.

He reportedly grabbed the posh house in Runda which he keeps flaunting on social media from a Swedish national who died on July 5, 2007.

Already, the matter is in court after the family of the deceased foreign national sued him.

In 2021, Ringtone was also caught on CCTV attempting to grab a property that belongs to an elderly couple in Karen.

The singer has been causing pain and misery to many families in Karen because he enjoys protection from senior police officers and is also connected with powerful officials at City Hall.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.