Thursday, January 5, 2023 – A daring man who visited a married woman’s house at night in Narok has reportedly died after he was stabbed by her husband.

The 42-year-old man reportedly knocked on the door, not knowing that his mpango wa kando’s husband was around.

Confirming the incident, the County Police Commander Kizito Mutoro said that the deceased identified as Julius Kipkirui is believed to have been having an affair with the suspect’s wife.

The deceased crept into the man’s house on Thursday at 3 am and woke his wife, oblivious that the man of the house was inside.

The furious man got out of the house armed with a machete and hacked the deceased, leaving him with deep cuts on his head.

The injured man was rushed to Kapkatet Hospital in Kericho County for treatment but succumbed on arrival at the facility.

The deceased’s body is lying at the mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The suspect was arrested and will soon be taken to court to face murder charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.