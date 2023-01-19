Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 19, 2023 – A cunning man from Kisii lied to a lady that he will marry her and conned her mother Ksh 2.97 million.

According to reports, he faked sickness and claimed that he needed money to go to South Africa for an operation.

The mother-in-law in waiting gave him Ksh 2.97 million to facilitate the surgery.

She borrowed Ksh 2.1 million and combined it with the rest of the money from her savings to save her daughter’s ‘future’ husband.

Little did she know that the man was faking sickness.

He had promised his ‘mother-in-law’ that he will return the money once he comes back from ‘South Africa’.

She was convinced because he pretended to be rich and always talked big.

So cunning is the man that he even pretended that he had jetted back to the country from South Africa after successful surgery and visited his would-be ‘in-laws’ wearing headgear to show that he is recuperating.

He also told his to-be ‘wife’ to prepare for a wedding so that they can tie the knot and leave for New York.

He has since switched off his phone and is nowhere to be found.

When they traced his roots, they found out that he lives in Nyamira.

Their to-be ‘in-laws’ were shocked to hear about the sickness and confirmed that he was healthy.

Below are tweets by journalist Abuga Makori exposing the Kisii con.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.