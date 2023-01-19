Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Below is a heartbreaking story of how a 25-year-old lady identified as Hottensia Wambui squandered her mother’s savings.

Wambui’s mother has been working in Saudi Arabia for the last 9 years.

She was sending her money to keep it in her account.

She kept assuring her mother that the money was safe in her account.

When her mother returned home last year in December, she was shocked after finding out that she had spent all the money.

Read the heartbreaking story posted on Facebook.

Jane Wambui Mburu a single mum of one boy and a 25-year-old daughter Hottensia Wambui is not a happy mother

The 42-year-old Jane Wambui Mburu went to Saudi Arabia 9 years ago to look for green pastures. She left her only daughter Hottensia to take care of her little brother and rented them a house in Kiambu Town.

Hottensia later was blessed with a grandson. I pay for a private school for my son and grandson. I came back because I couldn’t continue staying and working in Saudi Arabia due to my age and the nature of work.

For 9 years I have been sending money to my daughter Hottensia and she kept assuring me that the money was very safe in her account almost 2 million. After coming back in December I realized she looked very worried and disturbed.

The truth.

My own daughter has been spoiling my money treating her friends, recently she took a car on loan and put a deposit of 500,000 and they agreed on terms she will be depositing 62,500 Ksh a month. 3 months down the line she only received 10,000 from her friend driver who has been using the car ati iko uber ….

The driver told her hakuna biashara ….The boyfriend advised her to take the car and they parked it till ikakuja kuchotwa….

The company has told me to deposit 380,000ksh for them to give back the car . I am soo stressed and depressed schools are opening sina fee. I had planned to start business here in kiambu and also pay the school for my children, as we speak even money to buy food is a problem.

She keeps saying she is sorry but what do I do all my energy and sacrifices have gone like that. My own daughter has done this to me sijui what to do am confused …

Over two million Hottensia amekula amemaliza jasho ya mama yake mzazi…..

But why do this to your own mother?.

Below are photos of Hottensia.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.