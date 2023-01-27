Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 27 January 2023 – The identity of the 22-year-old lady who died alongside a married businessman in Titanic Dam, Juja, in Kiambu County, has finally been revealed.

Her name is Fridah Kamuyu, a former student at Mt Kenya University.

She graduated from the Thika-based University late last year.

Fridah’s family managed to identify her body on Thursday.

It had been lying in the morgue for over a week.

The deceased’s sister Mary Wamuyu took to social media to mourn her.

‘’Rest easy,’’ she wrote.

Fridah was having fun with a married businessman identified as Tirus Maina when their vehicle plunged into the Titanic dam.

Maina was drunk and instead of reversing the vehicle, drove into the dam either by mistake or intentionally and sank, another theory police are pursuing is that of a probable suicide theory.

Below are photos of the deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.