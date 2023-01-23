Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 23 January 2023 – A heartbroken man has exposed his cheating fianceé Mary Nyambura after he discovered that she was cheating on him with another man.

He busted her sending some ‘funny’ photos to the man on WhatsApp and also found out that the man has been visiting his house when he is at work.

He shared juicy photos of his fiancé in bed that were taken by her mpango wa kando.

The mpango wa kando had visited the man’s house when he was busy at work.

The aggrieved man has already paid dowry and was planning to marry Mary, only to find out that she is a serial cheater.

See how he exposed her on Telegram.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.