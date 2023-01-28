Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, January 28, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a severe political blow after the Jubilee Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege also dumped him and joined President William Ruto.

Addressing mourners at a funeral in Murang’a County, Chege stated that she was ready to work with and support Ruto’s government.

She noted that the meeting between Ruto and Jubilee’s elected leaders on Monday, January 23, proved that she respects the President and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

At the same time, Chege declared her support for Gachagua, affirming that he was the de facto leader of her Mount Kenya region.

“This past week, I went to the State House. I got there before every one of you – because I respect anointment and elected leaders.

“At the moment, the region’s leader is Rigathi Gachagua, and we must support him,” she stated.

She also vowed never to join in the demonstration rallies organised by the Azimio la Umoja faction in protest of the current government’s policies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.