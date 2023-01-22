Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, January 22, 2023 – Controversial Mugithi singer, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, has once again sparked reactions after a video of him flirting with a beautiful lady identified as Nyoks emerged.

Nyoks and Samidoh were flirting while jamming to a ‘Mwomboko’ love song.

We understand that she is a video vixen.

As usual, Netizens flocked to social media to question whether something is going on between Samidoh and the lady.

Samidoh is a well-known womanizer and looking at Nyok’s juicy curves, the skirt-chasing singer must have ‘explored’ her body.

Watch the trending video and some of Nyoks’s juicy photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.