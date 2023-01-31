Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, an unidentified ninth grader at Heritage High School was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.

The teacher, Tiwana Turner, had to be carried out on a stretcher after she suffered a broken knee.

Students say the girl was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center following the incident.

As a juvenile under Georgia criminal law, her name will not be released.

Rockdale County School District officials confirm the student has since been suspended from school.

School administrators say they are still investigating the attack but say violence against staff will not be tolerated.

The statement released by the school reads: “Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating an incident where a student allegedly attacked a teacher during class today. RCPS does not tolerate student violence towards any staff members.

“Students who harm other students or staff will be disciplined according to our Student Discipline Code of Conduct and will be appropriately charged by law enforcement. We will adhere to personnel and student privacy laws in this matter.”

A spokesman from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said the agency is “actively investigating this incident. Once there is a decision to charge either party, RCSO will take the proper steps.”

Due to the severity of Tiwana Turner’s injuries, members of the community have raised a fundraiser to support the teacher while she recovers financially.