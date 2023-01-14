Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, January 14, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is set to fly out of the country to South Africa for a week.

In a statement from his spokesman Dennis Onyango, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, is expected to depart the country on Friday.

While in South Africa, he is slated to review the status of the Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa Priority Action Plan 2 (PIDA-PAP2).

“Odinga will fly to South Africa and conduct a series of meetings in his capacity as the African Union Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa,” read part of the statement.

Not known to many, PIDA-PAP 2 consists of several strategic projects proposed by Regional Economic Communities and AU member States for implementation by 2030.

Raila is also expected to meet the Chief Executive of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) Nardos Bekele-Thomas.

In addition, Raila will meet several South African leaders in different sectors, including business, non-profit, and governmental.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.