Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance coalition has issued a statement after President William Ruto on Tuesday claimed that the deep state was planning to abduct and kill outgoing IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, during the August 9th, 2022 Presidential election.

Speaking when he met chairpersons and members of independent and Constitutional Commissions on Tuesday, Ruto claimed that there was an elaborate scheme to abduct, torture, and kill outgoing IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati at the Bomas of Kenya.

Ruto said the plot was hatched by a political syndicate that was managing the presidential succession as the ultimate move to force their preferred candidate on Kenyans.

But in reaction, President Uhuru Kenyatta through Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, termed the claims as utter nonsense and dared the president to provide evidence on the same to relevant authorities.

“The President cannot be sitting there and making allegations like a pedestrian. He has instruments of power. He has to shape up, many of us are disappointed,” Kioni said

