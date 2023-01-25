Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged of the net worth of late former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha, who breathed his last on Tuesday evening.

Magoha, who was a renowned urologist and a scholar, collapsed at his home and was rushed to Nairobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

When he appeared before the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointment in 2019 after he was nominated as Education CS by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Magoha said he had a net worth of Sh 250 million.

He estimated his financial net worth at KSh 250 million,” the Committee on Appointments then chaired by former National Speaker Justin Muturi stated.

Magoha further told the committee that he accumulated his wealth from Treasury bills, fixed cash deposits, rent, income from a Safaricom mast, and autobiography royalties.

In his lifetime, the late Magoha served in different capacities in the larger education sector, the pinnacle of it all being his role as the Cabinet Secretary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST